Beating the Ban: How Not to Get Ambushed on Social Media

I’m currently on my second 30-day ban on Facebook. The social networking site has banned me at least five times since I started posting in public mode two years ago. The other popular social media service Twitter temporarily suspended my account on four occasions. Due to my political views, I’m pretty sure that if I had a YouTube account, my videos would have been limited, demonetised and taken down.

The latest ban on Facebook happened after I posted this: “Miss England Bhasha Mukherjee gives up her crown to return to work as a doctor amid the coronavirus crisis. While Hindus are contributing to their new country as ministers, cops and doctors, Pakistanis are into jehad and child grooming.”

My ban isn’t a big deal since I’m not a major figure on social media. In fact, I secretly welcome Facebook or Twiiter bans because it allows me to generate more stories than I would otherwise do. But Rangoli Chandel’s ban is a big deal. That’s a very influential handle gone from the dharmic side. In Bollywood where terrorists are glorified, she is among a handful of people who are not sold out; the rest don’t speak out because they are either secular (like the Kapoor family) or they feel they cannot survive in an ecosystem where you cannot call a terrorist a terrorist.

Here’s what happened. Sick and tired of Tablighi Jamaat radicals who were recklessly – and perhaps intentionally – spreading the coronavirus across the country, Rangoli lost her cool. On April 15 she tweeted: “A Jamaati died of corona…when police went to check their families they were attacked and killed…make these mullas + secular media stand in a line and shoot them dead… f***k history, they may call us Nazis…who cares. Life is more important than fake image”. (1)

A day later, Twitter suspended her account permanently. This means she cannot start another handle. Case closed.

A greater loss to the Hindu narrative was the suspension of True Indology in April 2019 after leftists, seculars and the followers of Abrahamic religions ganged up against the Twitter handle and mass reported him. (2) The ban was a case study in how not to commit suicide on social media. True Indology’s enemies repeatedly baited him by using foul language and direct threats to dox and arrest him – all because True Indology was exposing the lies pepetuated by Western and Indian historians.

Twitter had banned him previously for speaking the truth but each time True Indology bounced back as he always had solid historical proof. But the left liberals kept up the attacks. Knowing that True Indology is a vegan, they even posted pictures of raw beef in replies to his tweets. Twitter waited for True Indology to make the fatal mistake, and it came when he tweeted: “Let me say it again. All those cruel people like you who post gruesome dead pictures of innocent animals as though an achievement deserve to die a dog’s death. I hope people like you get washed away in flood. Now ask your Kerala Police to come and wash my feet.”

(You can read the blow by blow account in True Indology’s own words here. https://swarajyamag.com/politics/highhandedness-of-the-left-hand-how-being-a-proud-hindu-on-twitter-can-have-you-blocked-and-threatened) (3)

It makes you frustrated that two major Twitter handles who could have achieved a lot more if they had stayed longer in the fight, chose to commit online harakiri. The unfortunate reality is if you use social media to speak out against the enemies of India and Hinduism it is highly likely you will be placed on a watch list. Whether you are using Twitter, Facebook or YouTube, at some point your account will be limited, shadow banned or suspended permanently.

Author and prominent Facebook personality Kalavai Venkat (4) has faced countless bans on Facebook for his critiques of Christianity. The US-based software engineer never posts anything that isn’t already mentioned in historical commentaries on Jesus Christ and Christianity, but Facebook is quick to slap a ban when Christians and secular Hindus report him.

Similarly, German author Maria Wirth (5) and popular vlogger Praveen Mohan (6) have been served warnings by Twitter and YouTube. Wirth’s only crime is she exposes Hinduphobia; Mohan produced a video in which he questioned whether the Qutub Minar is a Hindu structure.

The left liberal hyenas are now calling for banning Babita Phogat. The champion wrestler had tweeted that “illiterate pigs” were spreading the coronavirus in India. However, being the tough Haryanvi she is, Phogat said: “I am no Zaira Wasim, I won’t bow down to your threats.” (7)

You get the picture – permanent suspension only happens to nationalist accounts. On the other hand, if you are a foul mouthed, low IQ leftist like Sunetra Choudhury who wishes for the death of Narendra Modi, you will get a wink and a nod from Twitter. (8) When author Amaresh Mishra hurled caste slurs at Modi, threatened to cut off the heads of Modi supporters in front of their mothers and issued rape threats against Shilpi Tiwari (9), Twitter did nothing; it was the Uttar Pradesh Police which got Mishra’s account deactivated. (10) True to form, the leftists rallied behind this lowlife and rewarded him with a column in The Indian Express. (11)

Stay longer in the fight

Both Rangoli and True Indology pushed the limits of Twitter’s low level of tolerance for Hindus. (Phogat most likely got away because she’s now a BJP politician.) While their final tweets were harmless compared with the hatespeech that’s routinely directed at Hindus and India, they should have kept a cool head, knowing they were significant thought leaders in the war of values that’s going on in India.

Unlike journalists, celebrities have a much larger following – often in the millions – and they can play a major role in opening the eyes of hundreds of millions of Indians who have been taught fake history. A single tweet by True Indology can awaken more sleeping Hindus than 10 stories that a journalist writes over a period of three months. While a story can take up to a week from the first pitch to being published, a popular Twitter, Facebook or Instagram account can demolish a lie in minutes.

Also, Hinduism being a non-congregational religion, the only places available for its followers to connect with the wider community are online. Because Hindus are mostly walled off from the mainstream media, all they have is social media. In this backdrop, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, WhatsApp and Instagram have proved to be a godsend for Hindus. Social media users have consistently exposed habitual liars like Rajdeep Sardesai, Arundhati Roy, Sagarika Ghose, Arfa Khanum Sherwani and Salman Nizami. It is therefore critical that those who are on the side of dharma must exercise caution. Here are some tips to avoid getting burned on social media.

1. If you live in the Gulf, stay under the radar

More than 100 Hindus from Kerala are currently in Gulf jails for supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). (12) That’s right, not for breaking the law, but simply for speaking in favour of an Indian law. But that’s how they roll in Sharialand. In a democracy you get a ban on social media; in Muslim countries they put you in jail. According to Jihad Watch, CAA and India’s warnings about the COVID-19 super-spreader, Tablighi Jamaat, have now become the pretext for a massive propaganda campaign, which in turn has led to a witch hunt against Indians living in Islamic countries. The vicious campaign is spreading across the Middle East and Southeast Asia.

“As a result of a relentless anti-India campaign launched by Indian Islamists in response to the Citizenship Amendment Act and Corona Jihad, the Islamist-Salafi fanatics in various West Asian countries have jumped on the bandwagon, and started targeting Hindus working abroad and spitting venom against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling BJP,” writes author Christine Douglass-Williams. (13)

Indian Muslims working in the Gulf have partnered with Pakistanis and a few local Arabs, including a so-called princess, (14) to target Hindus working in the region. During the protests by jehadi Muslims against the CAA, a number of Hindus lost their jobs simply for supporting the legislation. For instance, Ajith Maliyadan, who was a doctor in Qatar, was sacked after Kerala Muslims reported to his company that he was posting anti-Muslim material on Facebook. However, Maliyadan’s post did not have anything against any religion. All he had written was that the aim of the anti-CAA protests was to bring down Narendra Modi’s government. (15)

Flush with their success in dobbing Hindus in the Gulf, these Islamists are targetting Hindus in the West. In Canada, where the politicians bend backwards to appease Muslims and Khalistani Sikhs, realtor Ravi Hooda was fired from his job and from a local school’s executive council after he tweeted against Canada allowing Muslims to use loudspeakers during Ramzan.

His tweet read: “What’s next? Separate lanes for camel and goat riders, allowing slaughter of animals at home in name of sacrifice, bylaw requiring all women to cover themselves from head to toe in tents to appease the piece fools for votes.” (16)

The truth is your social media venting makes minimal to zero impact on policy makers. On the other hand if it goes too far like Hooda’s, it could cost you your job and perhaps freedom. Decisions on citizenship and Kashmir are taken in New Delhi, not on social media. Modi, Amit Shah and the army commanders are not influenced by what you write. Neither you nor the Islamists and left liberals can make an iota of difference to the situation on the ground. When you are upset, just remember this: Kashmir will remain with India; the Ram Temple will be built at Ayodhya; illegal immigrants will be kicked out; the Indian military will once again break Pakistan; India will become a superpower in a few years. So why risk your life and career? Just lie low and enjoy the hyenas squirm.

2. Mask your identity

If you must speak your mind, and believe that what you write could make a positive difference to India, here’s what you must do first:

a) Use a fake location on social media – especially on Facebook and Twitter. If you are in Kuwait, set your location as Los Angeles or Germany. This way you avoid drawing attention to yourself while getting your message across.

b) Use an unrecognisable DP. Resist the temptation to flaunt pictures of you and your pretty family holidaying in Switzerland. DPs make it easy for potential enemies to definitively establish your identity as the person behind a tweet or post. Use an image of Vivekananda, Modi, Savarkar, Sri Narayana Guru, Lord Ayyappa or Shivaji. Anything but your mugshot.

c) Unless your name is Sunil Kumar or John Smith, use only your first name. If you have a relatively uncommon last name, don’t present your full name online. Once someone takes a screenshot of your post showing your name, DP and the content of your post, it’s pretty hard to backpedal.

d) Do not mention where you work. Many Hindus work in top managerial positions in the Gulf countries. But the primary reason why you plan to work 20 years as a second class citizen in the middle of the desert with really atrocious weather is that you will make a lot of money. So why in heaven’s name do you want to flaunt your status as the Michelin star chef of JW Marriott Marquis Hotels, Dubai. You want your friends from school to recognise you as successful? Wait till HR recognises you as the man who tweeted that the “followers of Islam had terrorised Hindus for 2000 years”. Yes, that’s what happened to Atul Kochhar – he lost his job after urban naxals in India outed him. (17) Kochhar was lucky he was in Dubai; in Saudi Arabia they’d have beheaded him for that tweet. You get the picture: don’t be stupid, stay under the radar.

e) Disconnect left-liberals and Peacefuls. They may be your former classmates with whom you had beers not too long ago; they may be lifelong friends; they may be your colleagues or family members, but left-liberals and Muslims will dob you in. In Kuwait, a mob of Kerala Muslims thrashed a Hindu driver for praising Prime Minister Modi on social media, bizarrely claiming his post was against the Muslim community. (18) A simple solution is to block all your Peaceful friends. You don’t owe them any explanation. Remember, it’s your life – and that of your family – that’s at risk.

3. Make your words ban-proof

If you use words like shoot dead (as Rangoli did), the algorithms on Twitter and Facebook will pick them up before the leftist and Islamist trolls do. When exposing radical Muslims, use words like Peaceful, Single Source or Vishesh Samuday (special community); these words do the job well and you won’t get flagged. When critcising Christianity, use ROL for ‘Religion of Love’. In the Facebook post that led to my current 30-day ban, I got careless and used the word Pakistani. Had I used Paki, “Dysfunctional Padosi Mulk” or “Jehadi Madhouse Nextdoor”, I would have avoided the ban. Be ever watchful, use clever words to beat the system.

4. Avoid direct attacks

Two years ago I reported a communist youth from Kerala who threatened to kill me, but Twitter waved it away, saying there was “nothing objectionable”. This lowlife was everything that’s wrong with Kerala. Although working in an IT company somewhere in Bengaluru, he had these words in his Twitter bio – “SFI, Red Revolution, Violent End of Capitalism”. Now if you had the words “Kattar Hindu” in your bio and attacked a secular writer, you’d be banned in seconds. So don’t attack anyone directly, especially with words that may be deliberately misinterpreted as threatening.

Endgame

Both the mainstream media and social media are staffed by highly Hinduphobic individuals who are brainwashed by toxic leftism or dhimmitude. They are mostly the children of communists, Maoists, urban naxals and politicians belonging to the secular parties. You have to live with the fact that the dice are loaded against you from the start. Look at it this way – if you were born poor, you don’t complain that life isn’t fair. Instead you go into business and become rich. That’s the attitude you should have on social media. You play with the cards you are dealt, not with the cards you want.

In the Hollywood movie The Banker, actor Samuel Jackson plays a character who continues to invest in businesses in the US even though White America does everything it can to bring down Blacks from succeeding. Not just White individuals but the entire machinery of the state and federal governments is used to destroy thriving Black enterprises. And yet Jackson’s character doesn’t pack up and go home. He explains his persistence: “Even a rigged game is fun to play.”

Similarly, on social media, Hindus start off with a huge disadvantage compared with any other group. But what’s happening on social media is a reflection of the war of values that’s happening in India. In real life, Hindu shopkeepers are arrested for displaying saffron flags whereas Muslims are allowed to flaunt “Muslim”, “Mecca” and “Medina” on their stores. In this rigged game, Hindus just need to keep their cool and dig in.

============

