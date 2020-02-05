IndiaFacts is Hiring

IndiaFacts is looking to hire a full time Sub-Editor plus Research Assistant.

Job responsibilities:

Edit and publish submitted pieces for grammar, copy writing, and coherence.

Generate content for IndiaFacts in consultation with the Editor. This includes preparing reports, writing articles, and conducting research on various issues.

Manage Social Media platforms like Twitter and Facebook to drive engagement for IndiaFacts.

Report status and progress on a biweekly basis.

Provide and implement suggestions for the promotion of IndiaFacts.

Qualification Requirements:

Decent knowledge of Indian civilizational issues, Indic history and philosophy along with good understanding of contemporary political, cultural and social issues will be preferred. A good command over English is necessary. Knowledge of Sanskrit as well as an experience in writing and conducting research would be an added advantage.

On the technical side, a basic knowledge of WordPress, Microsoft Office, Email, etc. is a must. Ability to handle social media platforms including tracking metrics and tweaking content based on trends is needed.

How to apply?

Interested candidates can send their CV and one or two writing samples (preferably published elsewhere) to [email protected]. Age is not a criteria. Retired Professors or journalists who wish to change career paths are welcome to apply.

Location: Anywhere in India. The candidate is expected to work from home.

Salary: Commensurate with industry norms.