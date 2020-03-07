IndiaFacts Webinar: Hinduphobia on Wikipedia

IndiaFacts is delighted to announce a webinar on ‘Hinduphobia on Wikipedia‘ where renowned author and commentator on Indian history and environmental issues, Sahana Singh chats with Krishna Maheshwari, the founder of Hindupedia and Jijith Nadumuri Ravi, ex-Wikipedia editor and founder of Ancient Voice.
Details of the Webinar are as follows:
Topic: Hinduphobia on Wikipedia
Date: 07/03/2020
Time: 8.30 PM IST/ 9.00 AM CST
Webinar Link: https://indicacademy.zoom.us/j/507449494
IndiaFacts Staff articles, reports and guest pieces