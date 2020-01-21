No Mr. Saif, ‘Concept of India’ is not a Gift from British

S. No. Source Details from the Source Date of the Sources Published/ Online References

1 Ancient Persian Sources Haptahindu occurs as the name of a region in the Avesta of Parsis. This is cognate with saptasindhavah (all rivers or seven rivers – the region of NW India and Northern Pakistan today) in the Rigveda. Before 600 BCE

Inscriptions of the Achaemenid Emperors like Darius the Great (522 – 486 BCE) mention the people of the Indus Valley (then included in the Persian Empire) as ‘Hindus’. Ironically, these are the very areas that the edits of the South Asia Studies Faculty seek to detach from India, and name differently as ‘Indus Valley’. 6th to 5th cent. BCE

2 Ancient Greek, Roman and other European Sources[1] Herodotus in his ‘The Histories’ mentions India and Indians clearly. 5th cent. BCE The following works may be consulted: Klaus Karttunen (1989), India in Early Greek Literature, Finnish Oriental Society: Helsinki ___. 1997. India and the Hellenistic World. Finnish Oriental Society: Helsinki Wilhelm Halbfass (1988). India and Europe – An Essay in Understanding. SUNY: Albany

Several other pre-Alexander writers mention India: Skylax of Karyanda in Karia (c.500 BC) – Indoi, Indus, indika Ktesias (405-397 B.C.)-India/Indika Callisthenes, Onesikritos, Aristobulos, Nearchos, Ptolemaios(c.330 BC) – India/Indika 6th to 4th cent. BCE

Megasthenes (3rd cent BCE) wrote another book of the same title Indica, describing some parts of India during the reign of Chandragupta Maurya. ~ 300 BCE https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Megasthenes Also, the references above.

Arrian (97-175 CE) wrote a book named ‘Indica’ stating that India begins from the Pamir region. His book purported to describe the history of Alexander’s invasion of India. The name of his book clearly indicates that he regarded the region as India. 97 – 175 CE https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Indica_(Arrian) Also, the references above.

Pliny the Elder has a separate chapter in his book on India that describes all the lands east and south of the Hindukush. ~100 CE See the references above. Also: A A Vigasin, The Ancient Map of South Asia, pp. 123-134 in Eugenia Vanina (ed), Indian History – A Russian Viewpoint, ICHR: New Delhi For a related work, see also: J W McCrindle (1885), Ancient India as described by Ptolemy, Trubner: London

3 Ancient Chinese Sources Chinese traveler Fa-hien describes the country that they visited as Shintu (= Hindu/India) and their description leaves no one in doubt that they are referring to various parts of the Indian subcontinent as belonging to one civilization. 4th – 5th cent. CE James Legge (1886), Record of Buddhistic Kingdoms by the Chinese Monk Fa-Hien, Clarendon Press: Oxford

Chinese traveler Xuanzang (7th cent.) describes the country that they visited as Shintu (= Hindu/India) and his detailed description of the various regions and peoples of the Indian subcontinent leaves no one in doubt that he is referring to a single civilizational unit. 7th cent. CE Xuanzang (translated by Samuel Beal, edited by Susil Gupta), 1957, Si-yu-ki: Buddhist records of the Western World: Calcutta

4 Early Arab and other Muslim Sources The Arab invaders adopted several Indian sciences like Mathematics after the conquest of Sindh in 712 CE. Their translations of the Indian scientific texts clarified that these sciences were from ‘Hind’. For instance, the Indian numerals were called ‘Al-Hindsa’. 8th to 11th cent. CE See for instance: ‘Kitab Fi Usul Hisab Al-HInd’ by Kushyar Ibn Labban (1965), translated and edited by Martin Level and Marvin Petruck, University of Wisconsin Press: Madison

Al Beruni wrote his Tarikh Al-Hind (History of India) largely while in Katas (northern Pakistan). He describes many peoples, texts and customs of the land that he designates as ‘Hind’. 11th cent. CE Manfred Sachau (2000), Al Beruni’s India, Routledge: London B C Law, Al-Biruni’s Knowledge of Indian Geography, in Indo-Iranica, vol. 7. No. 4 (Dec 1954), pp. 1-26

5 Ancient Indian Sources before Common Era, or during early centuries of Common Era The oldest occurrence of the word ‘Bharat’ is in the phrase ‘vishvamitrasya rakshati brahmedam bhaaratam janam’ (Rigveda 3.53.12) – “This prayer of Vishvamitra protects the people of the Bharata tribe.’ The Bharatas were a branch of the Purus, who were responsible for the major part of this most ancient Hindu scripture. 1500 BCE or earlier Any printed translation of the Rigveda may be consulted.

Vedic texts like the Aitareya Brahmana and Shatapatha Brahmana continue to mention the Bharata rulers who expanded their domain progressively from ‘ocean to ocean’. The eastern and western ocean (The Bay of Bengal, and The Arabian Sea today) are explicitly mentioned. 800 – 600 BCE. The Hindu tradition places these texts to a much earlier time. The following may be consulted: Hari Pada Chakraborti (1981), Vedic India – Political and Legal Institutions in Vedic Literature, Sanskrit Pustak Bhandar (Calcutta) Jogiraj Basu (1969), India in the Age of Brahmanas, Sanskrit Pustak Bhandar (Calcutta)

The Mahabharata is the book of the ‘Bharatas’, and specifically of the Kuru descendants of the Bharatas. The 9th chapter of the sixth book (Bheeshma Parva) of this text gives a detailed description of the extent of the Indian subcontinent, and calls it ‘Bhaarata’. Many other sections (e.g. Rājasūya section in Book 2 of the text) give similar information and terms for India and its various regions. 400 BCE to 400 CE http://ancientvoice.wikidot.com/src-mbh-06:section-9 See also: Pande Shyam Narayan (1980), Geographical Horizon of Mahabharata, Bharat-Bharati: Varanasi

Numerous Buddhist texts from before Common Era, and Buddhist and Jain texts from before Common Era and early centuries of the Common Era mention Bhaarata, Jambudweepa etc., as distinct geographical regions, along with their subdivisions. The description corresponds to ancient India, or the modern Indian Subcontinent. 3rd cent. BCE to See: Debarchana Sarkar (2003), Geography of Ancient Buddhist Literature, Sanskrit Pustak Bhandar: Calcutta

The Arthashastra of Kautilya: Gives an overview of all regions of the Indian Subcontinent from an economic perspective. 200 BCE – 200 CE. Core of the text dates from ~300 BCE

The Natya Shastra of Bharat Muni too refers to the languages and characteristics of different regions including Dravid – indicating once again that they were a part of the same cultural/civilizational continuum. It also gives the various preferences of the regional people for different aspects of drama and provides the audience tastes in India. It treats the whole of India as one touring place for performers and talks of a theatre (unique in the history of the world) in which several languages were used at the same time. The word used for the land where performances were held was ‘karmabhuumi’ which was the place of sukha and duhkha. pleasure and pain that make drama possible. It is also called ‘bharatavarsha’ in chapter 17 of the text. 200 BCE to 200 CE. Tradition places the text to 5th cent BCE Refer: Manmohan Ghosh (1967), The Natyasastra ascribed to Bharata-Muni (2 vols). Granthalaya Private Limited: Calcutta

The Yuga Purana (a chapter of the larger Vriddha Garga Samhita), mentions regions of the entire Indian subcontinent and the invasion of the NW by Greeks. ~25 BCE Page 16 of John E Mitchiner, 1986, The Yuga Purana, The Asiatic Society: Calcutta

Ancient and early Medieval Indian Sources before 1000 CE The Kamasutra refers to sexual practices of various regions, all of which fall with the Indian subcontinent. He ignores the practices of regions falling outside of this region. Clearly, he saw these regions comprising a single civilizational entity. ~ 200 CE Kamasutram with commentary of Yasodhara (2nd ed.), 1900, Nirnayasagarayantralaya: Bombay

Works of Mimamsa like Shabara Bhashya (~500 CE), Tantra Varttika of Kumarila (~650CE) likewise refer to languages of different parts of India in relation to Sanskrit, local customs etc. 500 – 650 CE Refer to any standard editions of these texts e.g. those by the Anand Ashram (Pune)

Atharvaveda Parishishta 56 (=Kuurmavibhaaga) likens the Indian subcontinent to a tortoise shape, and lists each and every part of India, Nepal, Pakistan, eastern Afghanistan, Bangladesh etc. ~ 600 CE The Parisistas of the Atharvaveda, ed. By George Melville Bolling and Julius von Negelein. Devanagari edition by Ram Kumar Rai (1976), Chaukhamba Orientalia: Varanasi. For the dating, refer: B R Modak (1993), Ancillary Literature of the Atharvaveda, Rashtriya Veda Vidya Pratishthan: New Delhi

Buddhaswamin’s Brihatkathashlokasamgraha refers to habits and customs of peoples of the Indus valley, southern India etc., in its compendium of stories, indicating their inclusion in a single civilizational entity. ~ 500 CE Refer to: Ram Prakash Poddar and Neelima Sinha (1986), Buddhasvamin’s Brhatkatha Slokasangraha, Tara Print Works: Varanasi

The Sutras 3.72 onwards of Brihaspati Arthashastra (6th-7th cent CE) also list all the regions of the Indian subcontinent from Kamboj to Sri Lanka. 6th – 7th cent. CE F W Thomas (1921), Brihaspati Sutra, Moti Lal Banarsi Dass: Lahore

The Puranas like the Vishnu Purana 2.3.1 explicitly define Bhaarat as the land that lies to the north of the ocean and to the south of the snowy mountains. The detailed descriptions of various Puranas, dating from 400 CE (or even earlier) and onwards are too detailed to quote here. In a nutshell, the Puranas use Bhaarata-Varsha, and Jambudveepa to denote the land of India and describe its mountains, rivers, lakes, holy places and peoples very extensively. 400 CE and later S M Ali, Geography in Ancient India, 258-280 in Bulletin of the National Institute of Sciences of India, No, 21 (1963): Calcutta C A Lewis, Geographical Text of the Puranas, pp. 112-276 in Puranam, Vol 4, No. 2 (July 1962) G.P. Singh, Early Indian Historical Tradition and Archaeology, DK Printworld New Delhi, 1994 Radha Kumud Mookerji (1954), The Fundamental Unity of India, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan: Bombay

Rajatarangini of Kalhana, while focusing on Kashmir, nevertheless takes pains to explain why the Kashmiri king did not participate in the Mahabharata war (because the king was a minor) whereas all other kings of India did. Quite clearly, Kalhana was concerned why the region of Kashmir was excluded in what was seen as a pan-Indian civil war by his times.

The Guru Granth, the sacred scripture of the Sikhs, too uses the word ‘Hindustan’ four times to denote India. Notably, the region of Punjab is not mentioned even once in the Granth in its entire 1440+ pages